ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Shares Down 4.6% – Time to Sell?

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHGGet Free Report) dropped 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.70 and last traded at $62.71. 12,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 14,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.70.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.373 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYHG. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 347.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter.

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

