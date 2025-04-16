ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Shares Down 4.6% – Time to Sell?

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.70 and last traded at $62.71. 12,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 14,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.70.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.20.
ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.373 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.
The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.
