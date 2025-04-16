Big Ridge Gold Corp. (ATV.V) (CVE:ATV) Shares Down 3.2% – Here’s Why

Big Ridge Gold Corp. (ATV.V) (CVE:ATV – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 16,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 19,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Big Ridge Gold Corp. (ATV.V) Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$3.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38.

About Big Ridge Gold Corp. (ATV.V)

Alto Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold projects in Canada. The company holds interests in the Destiny project located in the Despinassy Township, Quebec; the Miner Lake project located to the northeast of the Town of Beardmore, Ontario; the Oxford Lake property located to the southeast of Thompson, central Manitoba; the Empress gold property located in Syine Township, Ontario; and the Windfall East property located in the Urban Township, Quebec.

