Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Stock Price Up 4.1% – Should You Buy?

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1 – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €2.62 ($2.94) and last traded at €2.60 ($2.93). 1,790,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 3,550,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.50 ($2.81).
Aroundtown Trading Up 4.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €2.75.
About Aroundtown
Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. The company invests in commercial and residential real estate properties. It also engages in hotel, office, and shopping related activities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aroundtown
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.