Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Stock Price Up 4.1% – Should You Buy?

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1 – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €2.62 ($2.94) and last traded at €2.60 ($2.93). 1,790,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 3,550,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.50 ($2.81).

Aroundtown Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €2.75.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. The company invests in commercial and residential real estate properties. It also engages in hotel, office, and shopping related activities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

