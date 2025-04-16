Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Stock Price Up 2.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.94. 37,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 17,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

Quorum Information Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$69.18 million, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.92.

About Quorum Information Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports software products for the automotive market, including Quorum DMS, a dealership management system; Autovance Desk; Menu and MyDeal, a sales desking, menuing, and digital retailing system; DealerMine Service, Sales Customer Relationship Management, and Business Development Centre; Accessible Accessories, a digital retailing platform; and VINN, an automotive marketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Information Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Information Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.