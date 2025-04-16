Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Here’s Why

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31. 170,528 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 428,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Lion One Metals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$81.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Lion One Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company’s principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lion One Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion One Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.