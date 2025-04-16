Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Shares Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 108.60 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 108.20 ($1.43). 3,230,625 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 2,589,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107 ($1.42).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Warehouse REIT Stock Up 1.1 %

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of £458.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 96.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 87.43.

Warehouse REIT plc is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") with an indefinite life incorporated in England and Wales on 24 July 2017. The Company began trading on 20 September 2017. The registered office of the Company is located at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.

