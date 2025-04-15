Insider Selling: Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Insider Sells 1,856 Shares of Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) insider Jason Adair sold 1,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $25,185.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,005.28. This trade represents a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Adair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Jason Adair sold 445 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $6,319.00.

Liquidia Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LQDA stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.60. 697,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,361. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.72. Liquidia Co. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 765.38% and a negative return on equity of 163.21%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 12.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 179,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 19,932 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Liquidia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Liquidia by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 72,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 855.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 210,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LQDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liquidia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

