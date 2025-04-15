PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
PetMed Express Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ PETS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,947. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.30 and a beta of 0.99. PetMed Express has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.
PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PetMed Express will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetMed Express
PetMed Express Company Profile
PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.
