Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

ANGI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Angi from $27.50 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NASDAQ:ANGI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.12. 1,489,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,975. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.52 and a beta of 1.88. Angi has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Angi by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 262,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,704 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Angi by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 100,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 72,060 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Angi by 1,255.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Angi by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 65,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

