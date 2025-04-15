Rep. Susie Lee Sells Off Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Representative Susie Lee (D-Nevada) recently sold shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tennant stock on March 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SUZANNE K LEE TRUST > FIDELITY BROKERAGE 402” account.

Representative Susie Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) on 3/14/2025.

NYSE:TNC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.97. Tennant has a twelve month low of $67.80 and a twelve month high of $119.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.15.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Tennant had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Tennant announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 668.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Tennant by 429.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tennant by 194.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Tennant by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Barb Balinski sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $148,383.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,262.18. The trade was a 12.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 7,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $617,701.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,936.60. This represents a 21.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TNC shares. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Susie Lee (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2019. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Lee (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Susie Lee attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and graduated with honors, earning a master’s degree in public management. After college, she worked in Massachusetts at an environmental and economic consulting firm that specialized in water resource issues. She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1993, where she then worked as a campaign policy advisor to Las Vegas Mayor Jan Laverty Jones and founded a homeless shelter for parents and children in need. In 2010, she became the president of the board of Communities In Schools of Nevada (CIS), a program that seeks to lower high school dropout rates. Lee has served on several other boards and committees in the Las Vegas area.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

