Rep. C. Scott Franklin Buys Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares

Representative C. Scott Franklin (R-Florida) recently bought shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S stock on March 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FIDELITY ROTH IRA” account.

Representative C. Scott Franklin also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) on 3/27/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) on 2/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) on 2/18/2025.

Sold $1,000,001 – $5,000,000 in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) on 2/7/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) on 2/6/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/28/2025.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 2.4 %

NVO stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.46. 5,940,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,834,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.75. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.7874 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Franklin

Scott Franklin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 18th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Franklin (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 18th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Scott Franklin was born in Thomaston, Georgia. Franklin graduated from Lakeland High School. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1986 to 2000 and the U.S. Navy Reserve from 2000 to 2012.

Franklin earned a B.S. from the United States Naval Academy in 1986 and an M.B.A. from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 1994. Franklin’s career experience includes owning an insurance agency and working as a naval aviator with the U.S. Navy.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

