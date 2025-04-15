Rep. Kelly Morrison Unloads D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock

Representative Kelly Morrison (D-Minnesota) recently sold shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in D.R. Horton stock on March 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “TRUST 5” account.

Representative Kelly Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 3/3/2025.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DHI traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,101,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,133. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.00 and a 200 day moving average of $148.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,077,000 after buying an additional 127,606 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,363,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,574,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,648 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,475,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,984,000 after purchasing an additional 72,161 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,375,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,899,000 after purchasing an additional 460,804 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Morrison

Kelly Morrison (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Morrison (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Kelly Morrison was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and lives in Deephaven. Morrison earned a B.A. in history from Yale University and an M.D. from Case Western Reserve University. She completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University. Morrison’s career experience includes working as a physician.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

