Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Off Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Caesars Entertainment stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CZR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.07. 3,112,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,803,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 2.67. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $45.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1,777.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CZR shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

