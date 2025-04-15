N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Shares Up 6.7% – Here’s What Happened

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01). 104,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,161,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

N4 Pharma Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.58.

N4 Pharma Company Profile

N4 Pharma is a biotech company developing Nuvec®, its proprietary gene delivery system, to enable advanced therapies for cancer and other diseases.

RNA therapeutics are set to impact the treatment of a wide range of diseases and Nuvec® has several key advantages for RNA gene delivery including the ability to deliver multiple RNA therapies in a single particle, ease of manufacturing, protection of the RNA payload to allow for oral delivery, no unwanted immune response and excellent stability and storage.

N4 Pharma is building out its preclinical data set and working towards first-in-human clinical data to support significant licensing deals for its Nuvec® platform with gene therapy partners.

N4 Pharma’s lead programme, N4 101, is an oral anti-inflammatory product for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) which serves as a proof-of-concept programme showcasing all the benefits of the Nuvec® platform.

