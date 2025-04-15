Reviewing InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) and Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC)

Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Free Report) and InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solar Integrated Roofing and InPlay Oil”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Integrated Roofing $37.31 million 0.03 -$27.40 million ($0.03) 0.00 InPlay Oil $132.86 million 0.76 $24.23 million $0.08 11.23

InPlay Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Integrated Roofing. Solar Integrated Roofing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InPlay Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Solar Integrated Roofing has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InPlay Oil has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Solar Integrated Roofing and InPlay Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Integrated Roofing -623.62% N/A N/A InPlay Oil 11.66% 6.39% 3.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Solar Integrated Roofing and InPlay Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Integrated Roofing 0 0 0 0 0.00 InPlay Oil 0 0 0 1 4.00

Summary

InPlay Oil beats Solar Integrated Roofing on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Integrated Roofing

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation services for commercial and residential properties in the United States. It offers battery backup, electric vehicle charging, roofing, and related HVAC/electrical contracting works; and sells solar panels. The company was formerly known as Landstar Development Group, Inc. and changed its name to Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. in November 2015. Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

