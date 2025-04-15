Insider Selling: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) insider Casey O’connor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 575,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,295.20. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

Stitch Fix stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,901,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,611. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $395.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $312.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.04 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 32.71%. Stitch Fix’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stitch Fix

Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.