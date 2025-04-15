StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:DIT traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.00. 541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308. AMCON Distributing has a twelve month low of $107.21 and a twelve month high of $183.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.57.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

