Rep. Susie Lee Sells Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares

Representative Susie Lee (D-Nevada) recently sold shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Sony Group stock on March 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SUZANNE K LEE TRUST > FIDELITY BROKERAGE 402” account.

Representative Susie Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) on 3/14/2025.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of Sony Group stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.68. 2,629,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,152,135. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $143.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sony Group

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 billion. Analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Representative Lee

Susie Lee (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2019. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Lee (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Susie Lee attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and graduated with honors, earning a master’s degree in public management. After college, she worked in Massachusetts at an environmental and economic consulting firm that specialized in water resource issues. She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1993, where she then worked as a campaign policy advisor to Las Vegas Mayor Jan Laverty Jones and founded a homeless shelter for parents and children in need. In 2010, she became the president of the board of Communities In Schools of Nevada (CIS), a program that seeks to lower high school dropout rates. Lee has served on several other boards and committees in the Las Vegas area.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

