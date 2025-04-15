Rep. Susie Lee Sells Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Shares

Representative Susie Lee (D-Nevada) recently sold shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Full House Resorts stock on March 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FIDELITY INVESTMENTS BROKERAGE 249” account.

Representative Susie Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) on 3/14/2025.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.95. 178,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.67. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $72.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 14.64%.

FLL has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group set a $5.00 price objective on Full House Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Full House Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,661,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Full House Resorts by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $3,215,000. Catawba River Capital increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Catawba River Capital now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 193,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Full House Resorts

In other news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 104,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $485,063.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,519.96. This trade represents a 29.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 113,605 shares of company stock valued at $528,138 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Lee

Susie Lee (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2019. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Lee (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Susie Lee attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and graduated with honors, earning a master’s degree in public management. After college, she worked in Massachusetts at an environmental and economic consulting firm that specialized in water resource issues. She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1993, where she then worked as a campaign policy advisor to Las Vegas Mayor Jan Laverty Jones and founded a homeless shelter for parents and children in need. In 2010, she became the president of the board of Communities In Schools of Nevada (CIS), a program that seeks to lower high school dropout rates. Lee has served on several other boards and committees in the Las Vegas area.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

