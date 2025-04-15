Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT) Posts Earnings Results

Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Security Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SCYT remained flat at $79.00 on Tuesday. 49 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184. Security Bancorp has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.07.

Get Security Bancorp alerts:

Security Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Security Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers consumer loans; mortgage loans; and commercial loans, including installment loans, lines of credit, and real estate lending.

Receive News & Ratings for Security Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.