ITT (NYSE:ITT) Stock Unloaded Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in ITT stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.64 and a 52 week high of $161.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Institutional Trading of ITT

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,564,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,237,000 after acquiring an additional 326,947 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ITT by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,560,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $222,947,000 after purchasing an additional 169,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $204,736,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,366,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $195,256,000 after buying an additional 169,944 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $162,784,000 after buying an additional 171,474 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITT. StockNews.com raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ITT from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ITT from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ITT from $179.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

