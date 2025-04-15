Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Shares Unloaded Rep. Susie Lee

Representative Susie Lee (D-Nevada) recently sold shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Full House Resorts stock on March 28th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FIDELITY INVESTMENTS BROKERAGE 249” account.

Representative Susie Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) on 3/14/2025.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

Full House Resorts stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 178,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,256. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $106.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $72.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million.

In other Full House Resorts news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 104,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $485,063.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,519.96. This represents a 29.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 113,605 shares of company stock valued at $528,138 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLL shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $5.00 price target on Full House Resorts in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Full House Resorts by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,661,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 1,072,140 shares during the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $3,215,000. Orvieto Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $2,776,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, Catawba River Capital raised its position in Full House Resorts by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Catawba River Capital now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 193,067 shares during the period. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Lee

Susie Lee (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2019. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Lee (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Susie Lee attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and graduated with honors, earning a master’s degree in public management. After college, she worked in Massachusetts at an environmental and economic consulting firm that specialized in water resource issues. She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1993, where she then worked as a campaign policy advisor to Las Vegas Mayor Jan Laverty Jones and founded a homeless shelter for parents and children in need. In 2010, she became the president of the board of Communities In Schools of Nevada (CIS), a program that seeks to lower high school dropout rates. Lee has served on several other boards and committees in the Las Vegas area.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

Featured Stories

