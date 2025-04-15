GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The entertainment company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. GameSquare updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

GameSquare Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of GAME stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 216,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,514. GameSquare has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81.

GameSquare Company Profile

Featured Stories

GameSquare Holdings, Inc operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company’s end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform.

