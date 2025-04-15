GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The entertainment company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. GameSquare updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
GameSquare Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of GAME stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 216,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,514. GameSquare has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81.
GameSquare Company Profile
