Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Issues Earnings Results

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14, Zacks reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.83%.

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE NIC traded up $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.49. 49,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,016. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $121.52.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

In related news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,975 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $469,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,831.36. The trade was a 11.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $34,578.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,441,868.68. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,527 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

NIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

