Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Trading Up 16.8% – What’s Next?

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 16.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.88 and last traded at C$10.82. 404,363 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 392% from the average session volume of 82,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.26.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.21. The stock has a market cap of C$316.67 million, a PE ratio of -142.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

