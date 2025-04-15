Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 3,992.27%.

Shares of WSTRF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,357. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.41. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

