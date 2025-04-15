Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 3,992.27%.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Price Performance
Shares of WSTRF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,357. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.41. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.75.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile
