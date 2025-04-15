EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director John L. Shields Sells 2,000 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,958.95. This trade represents a 7.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

EverQuote Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:EVER traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.03. 651,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,802. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million. EverQuote had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in EverQuote by 3,600.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

