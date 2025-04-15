United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Raymond Dwek Sells 3,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.16, for a total value of $855,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,030. This represents a 63.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Raymond Dwek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 7th, Raymond Dwek sold 4,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.55, for a total value of $1,138,200.00.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,502. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.58. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $230.39 and a 1 year high of $417.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2,090,573.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,314,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,462,018,000 after buying an additional 18,313,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,567,253,000 after acquiring an additional 32,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,471,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,170,000 after acquiring an additional 393,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,184,000 after purchasing an additional 44,277 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 975,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.25.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

