Insider Selling: OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Sells 49,799 Shares of Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 49,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $417,813.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,723.43. This trade represents a 21.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OppFi Stock Up 2.3 %

OPFI stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 469,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,181. OppFi Inc. has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.16 million, a P/E ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $135.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. OppFi had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 35.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OppFi Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPFI. JMP Securities downgraded shares of OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $13.00 target price on OppFi in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in OppFi by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OppFi during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of OppFi by 95.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OppFi by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,149 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OppFi by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 26,742 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

