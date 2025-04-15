TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

TruGolf Stock Performance

Shares of TRUG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 576,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.74. TruGolf has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.

Get TruGolf alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TRUG. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of TruGolf in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Singular Research upgraded shares of TruGolf to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

About TruGolf

(Get Free Report)

TruGolf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TruGolf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TruGolf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.