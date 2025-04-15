Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

Liberty Energy has a payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Liberty Energy to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Shares of LBRT stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,011,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,928. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Energy has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 717,292 shares in the company, valued at $12,868,218.48. The trade was a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Liberty Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

