Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Amplifon Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Amplifon had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $687.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.52 million.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Ampli-easy, Ampli-connect, Ampli-energy, and Ampli-mini hearing devices.

