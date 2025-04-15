Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Short Interest Update

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,900 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the March 15th total of 582,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.9 days.

Hays Stock Performance

Shares of HAYPF stock remained flat at $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. Hays has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $1.38.

About Hays

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

