Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Short Interest Update

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,900 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the March 15th total of 582,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.9 days.
Hays Stock Performance
Shares of HAYPF stock remained flat at $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. Hays has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $1.38.
About Hays
