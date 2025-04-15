BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Down 67.2% in March

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the March 15th total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on BK Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

BK Technologies Trading Up 4.6 %

Institutional Trading of BK Technologies

Shares of BKTI stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.84. 56,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,688. The stock has a market cap of $170.31 million, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.22. BK Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $48.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BK Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in BK Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 64,342.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BK Technologies by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BK Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $863,000. 55.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

Further Reading

