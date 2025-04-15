United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.13 and last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 18286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.27.

United Utilities Group Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

