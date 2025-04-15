Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the March 15th total of 17,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Kumba Iron Ore Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:KIROY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 942 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,369. Kumba Iron Ore has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44.

Kumba Iron Ore Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3586 per share. This is a boost from Kumba Iron Ore’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore for the steel industry primarily in South Africa, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province.

