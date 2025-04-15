Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion.

Shares of OMC opened at $76.87 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

OMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.25.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

