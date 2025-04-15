Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion.
Omnicom Group Price Performance
Shares of OMC opened at $76.87 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.
Omnicom Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Omnicom Group Company Profile
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
