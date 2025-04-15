Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%.
OMC traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.87. 3,290,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.11.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
