Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Apr 15th, 2025

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.87. 3,290,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.11.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Argus lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Earnings History for Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

