The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Up 170.0% in March

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 170.0% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in The China Fund by 9.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 27,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of The China Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 27,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The China Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The China Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000.

The China Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CHN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 47,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,767. The China Fund has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40.

The China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

