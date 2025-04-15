Short Interest in CAR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Increases By 162.5%

CAR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 162.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

CAR Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CSXXY traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.84. 406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972. CAR Group has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $54.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.84.

CAR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.483 per share. This is an increase from CAR Group’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

CAR Group Company Profile

CAR Group Limited engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through six segments: Australia Online Advertising Services; Australia Data, Research and Services; Investments; North America; Latin America; and Asia segments.

