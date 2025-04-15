Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Short Interest Update

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,400 shares, a growth of 185.7% from the March 15th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Markforged Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE MKFG traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.71. 60,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,419. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $97.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.92. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.
Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. Markforged had a negative net margin of 101.18% and a negative return on equity of 34.99%. Analysts anticipate that Markforged will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
