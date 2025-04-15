Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Short Interest Update

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,400 shares, a growth of 185.7% from the March 15th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Markforged Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MKFG traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.71. 60,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,419. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $97.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.92. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. Markforged had a negative net margin of 101.18% and a negative return on equity of 34.99%. Analysts anticipate that Markforged will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Markforged by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 24,309 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Markforged by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Cigogne Management SA acquired a new position in Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Markforged by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 313,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 154,000 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

