Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 746000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Up 6.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

