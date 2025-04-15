Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Releases Earnings Results

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Saker Aviation Services had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 15.79%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKAS remained flat at $7.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55. Saker Aviation Services has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $12.41.

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a Downtown Manhattan (New York) Heliport. The company was formerly known as FirstFlight, Inc and changed its name to Saker Aviation Services, Inc in September 2009.

