ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Unloaded Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in ServiceNow stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 3/31/2025.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $17.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $817.37. 1,727,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,026. The company has a market cap of $169.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $870.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $973.31.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Axecap Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Axecap Investments LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 20,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in ServiceNow by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 26,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $598,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,654.28. This represents a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total transaction of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,564.50. This trade represents a 32.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,230.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,059.80.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

