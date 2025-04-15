Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Lam Research stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.44. 10,660,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,138,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $87.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.21 and its 200-day moving average is $76.34.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Lam Research by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email editor@ballotpedia.org to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

