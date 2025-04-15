NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in NVIDIA stock on April 9th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/8/2025.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NVDA traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.20. 211,725,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,719,551. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $2.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 17.1% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 161,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,462,000 after purchasing an additional 23,472 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% during the first quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $1,945,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 158,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,965 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

