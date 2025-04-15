Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.27 ($0.25), with a volume of 1902649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.26).

Jadestone Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 25.54. The company has a market cap of £130.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jadestone Energy news, insider John Mendelson bought 83,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,390 ($31.51) per share, with a total value of £1,994,861.30 ($2,630,355.09). Also, insider Gunter Waldner bought 896,500 shares of Jadestone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £242,055 ($319,165.35). Insiders bought a total of 1,288,967 shares of company stock valued at $988,466,630 over the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy is a leading upstream oil and gas company in the Asia Pacific region, with a focus on production and near-term development assets.

