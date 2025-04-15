Short Interest in DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAASW) Grows By 142.1%

DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAASW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 142.1% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

DigiAsia Trading Down 15.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAASW traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,739. DigiAsia has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09.

About DigiAsia

DigiAsia Corp. develops an AI embedded finance platform in Southeast Asia. It offers B2B fintech platform for bill payments, supply chain payments, and branchless banking solutions for merchants, partners, and customers; digital wallets; QRIS Payment as a Service; Cash Management system for ERP system that allows users to create a closed-loop cash management system; Digital Product & Billers, which allows users to purchase digital products or pay bills to multiple issuers or billers; and Remittance Product that enables users to transfer funds from their application cash-to-cash, cash-to-account, account-to-cash, and account-to-account.

