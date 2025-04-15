iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP) Short Interest Up 163.9% in March

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 163.9% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IBTP traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,631. iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $26.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0869 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBTP. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 548,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 66,344 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,972,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (IBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2034 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2034. The fund will terminate in December 2034. IBTP was launched on Jun 11, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.