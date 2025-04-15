First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,700 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the March 15th total of 664,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 949,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,254,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. FFG Partners LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CIBR stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.35. The stock had a trading volume of 607,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.52 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.22.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.0043 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

